Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares during the period. Primavera Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% in the first quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,658,000 after buying an additional 8,774,747 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,400 shares in the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,249 shares in the company, valued at $51,002,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock valued at $186,054,334. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. 34,032,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,105,285. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

