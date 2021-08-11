Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $224.66. The company had a trading volume of 359,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,102. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.86.

