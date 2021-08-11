Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,810,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,176. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

