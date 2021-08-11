Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.09 Million in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFXF. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 106.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 45,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFXF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.55. 80,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,693. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29.

