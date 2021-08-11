Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $5.56 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 109,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after buying an additional 1,787,214 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after buying an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,853,000 after buying an additional 678,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,281,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,282,000 after acquiring an additional 561,761 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,486 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.73.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.