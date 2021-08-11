Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $6.53 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 62,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.8% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 902,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71.

