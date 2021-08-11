Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $7.98 Million in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 274,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $98,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 41,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.12. 1,674,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,840. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

