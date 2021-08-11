Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $6.07 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,685,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,476. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $61.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.