Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 111,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,000. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up 1.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1,682.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after buying an additional 680,480 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after buying an additional 624,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8,653.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 222,222 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,664,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,917,000.

NASDAQ XT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.84. 232,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

