Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,152 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

Shares of HD traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.00. 3,226,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,446. The stock has a market cap of $358.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

