Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 178,373 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 575.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,373 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 105,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 267,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 205,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.69. 5,064,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,640,194. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.