Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,072 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.07. 2,780,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,974. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

