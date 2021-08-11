Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,438 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $103.88. 8,748,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,642,970. The stock has a market cap of $189.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $103.93.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

