Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,473 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.16. 20,479,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,363,336. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

