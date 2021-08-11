Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $2,704,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,776,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,860,110. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.30. The company has a market cap of $324.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

