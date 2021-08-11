Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.14. 18,544,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,808,307. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

