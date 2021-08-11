Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.27. 957,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,182. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

