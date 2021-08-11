PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in PROG by 33.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in PROG by 25.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in PROG by 55.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PROG during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRG opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at $740,152.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

