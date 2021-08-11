Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,582,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 322,777 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 4.3% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned 1.16% of Prologis worth $1,025,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,732,000 after acquiring an additional 786,285 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,150,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Prologis by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.67.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.90. 2,527,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $130.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

