Prometeus (PROM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $30.56 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $16.83 or 0.00036322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $276.82 million and approximately $30.56 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.06 or 0.00885062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00112424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043406 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.