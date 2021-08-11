Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. Approximately 453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 166,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXDX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 36.26 and a current ratio of 36.26.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $11,135,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $629,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

