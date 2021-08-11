ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $7.62

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.39. ProPetro shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 312 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $766.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.22.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ProPetro by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.