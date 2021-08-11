ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $7.62

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.39. ProPetro shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 312 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $766.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.22.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ProPetro by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.
About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.