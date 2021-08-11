Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. Prosus has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.27.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

