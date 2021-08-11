Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Prosus alerts:

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. Prosus has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $149.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.