Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $331.20

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 331.20 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 329.24 ($4.30), with a volume of 348882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 307.20 ($4.01).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £825.77 million and a PE ratio of -9.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 252.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07, a quick ratio of 35.38 and a current ratio of 35.64.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

