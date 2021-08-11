Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.00

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 17.52 and a quick ratio of 17.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

