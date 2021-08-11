Provoco Token Market Capitalization Reaches $79,972.36 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $79,972.36 and approximately $79.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.12 or 0.00888690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00112412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Provoco Token Coin Profile

VOCO is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

