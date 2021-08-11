Proximus’ (BGAOY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Proximus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of BGAOY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061. Proximus has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

