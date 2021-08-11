Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Proximus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Proximus currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

BGAOY traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. 1,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98. Proximus has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.52.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

