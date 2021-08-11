PTON Reaches Market Cap of $489,145.67 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. One PTON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. PTON has a market capitalization of $489,145.67 and $208.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00016212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.51 or 0.00889988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00112388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00148975 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

