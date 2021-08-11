Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.58

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and traded as low as $33.05. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 74,756 shares trading hands.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.