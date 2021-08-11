Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) shares rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government; cybersecurity; DC & cloud computing; healthcare; housing & utilities; and education sectors.

