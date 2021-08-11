Public Mint Price Up 29.6% This Week (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. During the last week, Public Mint has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $3.25 million and $2.05 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00065561 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000789 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.