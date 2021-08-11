Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,852 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,480,166 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

