PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. PubMatic updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

PubMatic stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.35. 95,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,228. PubMatic has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $89,418.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $158,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $606,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,483. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

