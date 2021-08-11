Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 166.28% and a negative return on equity of 63.93%.

Shares of PULM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 185,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,563. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmatrix from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

