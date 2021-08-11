Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $25.94. 1,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 120,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLSE. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $672.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

