PumaPay (PMA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $282,395.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and $282,395.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00016044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.79 or 0.00882135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00112255 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00145924 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

