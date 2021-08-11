Pundi X[new] Price Reaches $1.68 on Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $433.55 million and $75.41 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00003670 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00147801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00156849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,619.04 or 0.99817781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00861820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

