PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 4,289 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.45.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

