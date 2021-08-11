Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,451.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $2,119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,657.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.