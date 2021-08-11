Purus Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,504 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 2.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.42. 480,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,394. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02.

