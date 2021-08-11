Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. BioNTech accounts for about 1.3% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $735,723,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in BioNTech by 259.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 348,124 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $37,326,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,171,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNTX traded down $57.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.19. 14,526,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,359. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.00. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35 and a beta of -1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.17.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

