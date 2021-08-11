Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 3.2% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 707.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,213 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

ADBE stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $626.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,284. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $634.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $585.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $298.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

