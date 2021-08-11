Purus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for approximately 1.4% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,400 shares of company stock valued at $75,748,436. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded down $71.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.33. 53,261,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,156,166. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.08.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 114.47% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

