Purus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 1.9% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,992. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02.

