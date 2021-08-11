Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. 50,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,460. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Read More: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.