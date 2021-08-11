Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

PMO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. 50,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,460. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

