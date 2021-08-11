Putnam Premier Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock remained flat at $$4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 159,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,653. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

