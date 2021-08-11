Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Augmedix, Inc. Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Augmedix in a report released on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Augmedix’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Shares of Augmedix stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Augmedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.36.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

